Half-fit Chopra feels Paris silver was as good as Tokyo gold

“Because of the injury that I have been managing for quite some time now, it didn’t allow me to go all out. See, when the cross step happens during the run-up is when the groin takes a lot of load. With the leg work not up to the mark, the technique took a beating. Though the arm speed was good, the line of throw was getting disturbed. It was curving inwards rather than going straight which would have given me another 2-3 meters.”