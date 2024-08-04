Home
Olympics 2024 | Saint Lucia's Alfred wins superb 100 metres gold

Reuters
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 19:42 IST

Paris: Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant gun-to-tape performance to win the women’s 100 metres final on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal.

Alfred made her usual slick start and remained clear in heavy rain on a sodden track to come home in a national record 10.72 seconds.

World champion and race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87 but the American never really threatened and her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.

A notable absentee from the final was Jamaican double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who missed her semi-final after security officials at the Stade de France refused to let her in.

Published 03 August 2024, 19:42 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

