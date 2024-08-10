Olympics 2024: Serbia dominate Germany to clinch men's basketball bronze

Paris: Serbia cruised to men's basketball bronze by defeating Germany 93-83 at the Paris Olympics on Saturday after they missed out on a chance for gold by losing by four points to a high-octane U.S. team in the final minutes of their semi-final.

Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia dominated early, leading Germany by nine points after the first quarter. Although Germany narrowed that gap in the second quarter, even outscoring Serbia 17 to 16, they were unable to quash Serbia's fire power in the second half.