Olympics 2024 | Sweden's Duplantis breezes to pole vault gold

Paris: Sweden's Mondo Duplantis retained his Olympic pole vault title with ludicrous ease on Monday, needing only four successful attempts to take gold with 6.00 metres, before clearing an Olympic record 6.10 for fun.

Duplantis entered the fray at 5.70, and promptly cleared it by about a metre. He sat out 5.80 then flew easily over 5.85, as others all around him were starting to fall by the wayside.

He then cleared 6.00 – the ultimate target for most vaulters – as if he was warming up, and that was all he needed.