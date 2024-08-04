Olympics 2024 | Where's Saint Lucia?: Alfred puts her country on the map

Paris: All eyes were on Sha'Carri Richardson as she attempted to end a long American wait for Olympic women's 100 metres gold on Saturday - but it was Julien Alfred, from an island of 180,000 people, who stole the show.

The Saint Lucian sprinter delivered a brilliant performance to win the 100 metres final in a national record 10.72 seconds, beating world champion Richardson into silver and breaking Jamaica's recent stranglehold over the event.

That it was Saint Lucia's first Olympic medal only made the moment sweeter.

"I feel honoured just to be an ambassador for my country," Alfred told reporters. "Not many people know about Saint Lucia. Sometimes I can be in an Uber and they ask me where I'm from... and they'll be like 'Where's Saint Lucia?'"

There are David-and-Goliath stories to be found across any Olympics but perhaps few of the proportion of Saint Lucia versus the United States - or Jamaica.