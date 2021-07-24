Para-shuttler Pramod named in Indian Sports Honour

Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod Bhagat named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 17:46 ist
Paralymic-bound badminton player Pramod Bhagat. Credit: Facebook/iampramodbhagat

World No. 1 para shuttler Pramod Bhagat was on Saturday named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year at Indian Sports Honour for 2019.

The delay in announcement was due to Covid-19 pandemic, a release said.

"I am really honoured to receive the award and it has come at the right time, this award will give me a boost to perform better at the Paralympics," Bhagat said.

"I have been training really hard and my dream is to win Gold and make India proud."

Bhagat, who won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para Badminton Tournament this year, will be participating in singles and mixed doubles events at the Paralympics which opens in Tokyo from August 24.

Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities of India.

The awards were founded in 2017.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

para-athletes
sports
Badminton

What's Brewing

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 