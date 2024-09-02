Paris Paralympics: India Schedule for Day 5

Paris: Following is the India schedule for the fifth day of competitions at the Paris Paralympics here on Monday:

Shooting:

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 12:30 pm

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 4:30 pm

Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8:15 pm (If qualified)

Athletics:

Men's discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya -- 1.35 pm

Men's javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep -- 10:30 pm

Women's discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani -- 10:34 pm

Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji -- 11:34 pm

Archery:

Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8:40 pm

Badminton:

Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) -- Not before 1:40 pm

Men's singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) -- 3:30 pm.

Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) – 9:40 PM

Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9:45 PM.