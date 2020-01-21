Pradhan storms into final

Abhishek Pradhan and Gaurav Nandrajog recorded contrasting wins in their respective semifinal matches to set-up an enticing men’s final in the Century Bangalore Squash Open, promoted by Sports XL at the Bangalore Club here on Tuesday.

While Pradhan, representing Maharashtra, made short work of Ranjit Singh of Services in the first semifinal, winning 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, the defending champion Nandrajog of Delhi endured a tough time against Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra before advancing to the title round with a 14-12, 11-6, 11-9 victory.

The second semifinal appeared more of a contest against the match referee as both the players questioned almost every call made by the official during the game.

Nandrajog, in particular, was pretty vocal in expressing his displeasure and making his case whenever the referee called out a blocking foul but to no avail.

Nandrajog surged to a 5-3 lead in the first game but the resilient Maharashtrian battled back to draw parity at 5-5. Baitha kept the Delhiite on his toes as he went neck-and-neck till 11-11 but that’s when Nandrajog’s experience came in handy as he held his nerve to win the contest 14-12.

Up 1-0, Nandrajog turned up the heat in the second game, brushing aside his opponent to win 11-6. Baitha showed plenty of fight in the decider, saving three match points to be at 9-10, but fell short in the crucial juncture as Nandrajog marched to his second successive final.

Results: All semifinals: Men: 1-Abhishek Pradhan (MH) bt 3/4-Ranjit Singh (SR) 11-7, 11-5, 11-3; 3/4-Gaurav Nandrajog (DL) bt 2-Rahul Baitha (MH) 14-12, 11-6, 11-9.

Boys: U-19: 1-Navaneeth Prabhu S (TN) bt 3/4-R Kishore Arvind (TN) 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10; 3/4-Diwakar Singh (UP) bt 2-Advait Adik (MH) 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-4, 11-5.

U-17: 5/8-Rutva Samant (MH) bt 1-Akhilesh Kumar (CH) 11-7, 13-11, 11-7; 3/4-Raunak Singh (MH) bt 2-Kulvir Sharma (RJ) 5-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 11-4.

U-15: 1-Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) bt 9/16-Arihant Ks (TN) 11-8, 13-11, 11-5; 5/8-Ashvin Ganesh (TN) bt 5/8-Arush Chatterjee (DL) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

U-13: 9/16-Arnav Nadkarni (MH) bt 5/8-Udit Mishra (RJ) 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10; 3/4-Gurveer Singh (DL) bt 2-Vedant Chheda (MH) 7-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-7.

U-11: 1-Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) bt 5/8-Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas (TN) 11-4, 13-11, 11-4; 3/4-Savir Sood (CH) bt 9/16-Gowtham M (TN) 11-4, 11-6, 11-3.

Women: 1-Aparajitha Balamurukan (TN) bt 3/4-Janet Vidhi (DL) 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5; 2-Sanika Choudhari (MH) bt 3/4-Aaradhana Kasturiraj (TN) 11-5, 11-13, 11-6, 11-4.

Girls: U-17: 3/4-Diksha Aurobindo (TN) bt 1-Gurlin Kaur (DL) 11-6, 11-2, 11-7; 2-Yuvna Gupta (MH) bt S Akshaya Sri (TN) 11-8, 6-11, 12-10, 11-1.

U-15: 3/4-Advita Sharma (DL) bt 1-Aaryaa Belsare (MH) 12-14, 11-8, 11-5, 11-6; 2-Deepika V (TN) bt Nayna Taneja (MH) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9.

U-13: 5/8-Diya Yadav (MH) bt 3/4-Sanvi Batar (DL) 11-9, 11-5, 12-10; 3/4-Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt 2-Ipsa Mishra (MH) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

U-11: 1-Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) bt 5/8-Aarika Mishra (MH) 11-1, 11-9, 12-10; 3/4-Anika Dubey (MH) bt 2-Nimrit Pasricha (GA) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.