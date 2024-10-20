Home
Returning to India after 10 years, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon men's race

The 28-year-old Cheptegei, who made his international debut in India at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2014 where he finished second, clocked an impressive 59 minute 46 seconds to win the race.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:54 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 09:54 IST
