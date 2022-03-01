Russian ice skaters barred from all competitions

Russian, Belarusian ice skaters barred from all competitions, federation says

The blanket ban on athletes competing also includes short track and speed skating

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Mar 01 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 15:59 ist
Russia's Ekaterina Efremenkova reacts on the ice after falling during a quarter-final heat of the women's 1500m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Credit: AFP file photo

Russian and Belarus ice skaters have been barred from all competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union announced on Tuesday.

"The ISU Council... agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," the body said in a statement.

Russia is a powerhouse in ice skating most recently winning six medals -- two of them gold -- at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Read | FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

The blanket ban on athletes competing also includes short track and speed skating.

The ISU said the decision was made after they "carefully evaluated" the International Olympic Committee's statement on Monday.

The IOC had urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The ISU ban follows on the heels of the International Volleyball Federation on Tuesday stripping Russia of the right to host the men's World Championships in August and September this year.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Belarus
sports
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 