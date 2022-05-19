Shagufta proving the naysayers wrong

At the many judo competitions in the under-14 category, Shagufta Naaz has never entered the tatami mat to just win medals. All of 13 years, the youngster competes to shatter social stigmas.

“Neighbours and people in my community trouble my parents for allowing their daughter to play a sport. Thankfully, they do not pay heed to the outsiders' talk,” said Shagufta after winning the gold in the girls' 48kg event at the State Mini Olympics.

“I haven’t achieved anything big so far. But I keep telling myself that when I do make it big in the future, it will be my way of giving it back to all the naysayers,” she added.

Despite financial constraints, the support from her parents - father Mohammad Isaq, a small-time farmer in Hangal taluk in Haveri district and mother Shehanaz Begum, a home-maker - and their faith in her abilities, is Shagufta’s biggest strength, she said.

The teenager has found another way to keep herself away from negativity and shun the unnecessary noise by writing 'shayiris' in her free time and pens down her journey and emotions in a personal diary everyday.

The 8th grade student of Sherman Kannada School, Belgaum, began her tryst with judo when she was selected by DYES coach Triveni during the annual trials held between January-March while studying in 4th grade at Al-hanat Urdu School in Hangal.

Having won five gold medals at various State championships so far, the youngest and the only one to play sport among five children in her family, Shagufta is a promising talent with a bright future, reckon coaches.

With Japanese judoka and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Uta Abe as her idol, Shagufta dreams of becoming an Olympian herself.

"When I called my mother today to tell her about finishing first, she said 'I pray you get the real gold (at the Olympics) one day'. And I know I can do it,” said the determined youngster.