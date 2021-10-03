Shubhankar Sharma misses cut despite valiant attempt on back nine

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced a solid 4-under 68 in the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship but still missed the cut.

Sharma’s effort came at Kingsbarns, after 70 at St. Andrews and 78 at Carnoustie. It was his first missed cut after making eight cuts in a row and that included two Top-10s and as many finishes in Top-20.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-77-76) also the missed cut.

Danny Willett will take a three-stroke lead into the final round as he goes in search of his eighth European Tour title.

The Englishman, whose last win came at the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, carded a bogey-free six under par third round on the Old Course as he moved into a commanding position at the top of the leaderboard.

After rounds of 67 and 69 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Willett signed for a 14 under par total after his round of 66 at St Andrews.

Sharma looked like having a chance to squeeze into the cut line as he birdied the 10th, 12th and 14th holes and needed two more birdies. He did get them on 16th and 17th but he also dropped shots on 15th and 18th and those cost him dear as he missed the cut by two.

Sharma was also let down by putts not falling on the front nine where he had just one birdie but no bogeys. Overall he had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68.

The 2016 Masters Tournament winner is three strokes clear of two-time Alfred Dunhill Links Champion Tyrrell Hatton, who is searching for a third victory at this event within five years.

Joining Hatton in a share of second place are 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, England’s Richard Bland and Irishman John Murphy.

Willett and his amateur partner Jimmy Dunne also share the lead in the team competition on 27 under par.

Check out latest DH videos here: