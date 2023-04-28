Asia Championship: Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quarters

Sindhu, Prannoy make quarterfinals exits from Badminton Asia Championships

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21 9-21

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Apr 28 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 22:15 ist
Badminton players P V Sindhu(L) and H S Prannoy. Credit: AFP File Photo

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy too bowed out in the men's singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21 21-19 15-21 margin.

