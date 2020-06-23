State basketball star Ragunath passes away

Former Karnataka basketball star K Raghunath passed away on Tuesday morning due to age-related complications. He was 74, and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Fondly referred to as ‘Pappachi’, Raghunath was one of the founding members of the still-popular Beagles Basketball Club.

Raghunath’s tryst with basketball began in 1958, and before long he was winning accolades for the Malleswaram High School and subsequently National College and Government Science College (B.Sc).

The point guard was part of the Bangalore University team for five years, including a couple as captain, and won three championships with the side.

“He was one of the most technically sound basketball players I have ever seen,” says Rajgopal Kadambi, former India international. “He was so quick on his feet. He was one of those players who was ahead of his time.”

“He was also one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” he added.

Despite years of relentless service to the state side, Raghunath, who worked for Asian Paints for over 25 years, continued to contribute regularly to the success of Beagles.

“In fact, when Beagles had their tournament at the new stadium a few months ago, he made it there. That’s the last time I saw him. It’s a big loss for State's basketball,” said Kadambi.

The Executive Committee Members of the Karnataka State Basketball Association offered their condolences.