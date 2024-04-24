TCS 10k raises Rs 3 cr for social causes

Bengaluru: With the support of over 70 NGOs, individual fundraisers and corporates, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru has raised more than Rs 3 crore for social causes in a span of three months.
Among the most notable contributors are the 30-plus companies that have raised Rs 1.65 Cr apart from over 150 individuals' donations adding up to approximately Rs 1.20 Cr so far. The fundraiser, spearheaded by philanthropy partner aidbees, will be open till till May 10, even beyond the race day scheduled on April 28.
The participating NGOs have engaged projects for various causes ranging from education to child welfare and environmental protection among others.
The highlight of this year’s philanthropic drive has been the Astha NGO, which is raising funds to build India's first tennis wheelchair centre for disabled individuals, and the youngest fundraiser - 16-year-old Adya Kote from the Right to Live (Kote Foundation) - an organisation that works on making digital literacy accessible for underprivileged children.
The Deuce Tennis Centre is being built over 1.3 acres in Chikkaballapur that will house four courts, a residential facility with separate hostels for boys and girls, a fitness centre and a multi-purpose hall. The NGO also plans on tying-up with nearby schools for a curriculum integrating sports and education.
