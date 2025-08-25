Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

There is still no better quality player in India than Sunil: Jamil

Chhetri was left out by Jamil from the national camp for the CAFA Nations Cup beginning August 29, saying it was just a preparatory tournament for the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers matches in October.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 13:29 IST
Sports NewsSunil ChhetriKhalid Jamil

Follow us on :

Follow Us