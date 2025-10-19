<p>New Delhi: The DP World India Championship at the hallowed Delhi Golf Club wasn't going to come to an end without some drama. </p>.<p>The course, as expected, made every golfer introspect, broke a few hearts and ultimately honoured the one who upheld the laws of its land the most. </p>.<p>At the start of the final day, England's Tommy Fleetwood trailed Japan's Keita Nakajima by two shots. Ahead of the two men in the leader group, the 18-hole layout dared them for one last time. What followed was a game of snakes and ladders between the patient duo before being challenged by a third player - an aggressor - Dan Hillier who threatened to snatch away the title. </p>.<p>In the end, the World No. 5 Fleetwood's class and experience overshadowed Nakajima's composure and persistence even as Hillier lost steam midway for the Englishman to become the first winner of the inaugural $4 million event here on Sunday. </p>.<p>Besides the lone bogey on the second hole, Fleetwood kept his cool on an unusually hot and humid day to knock in eight birdies and return a card of seven-under 65. The 34-year-old's last day score along with his previous three rounds of 68-64-69 saw him finish at a four-day total of 22-under 266 on the par-72 course. </p>.<p>Nakajima did well to stay away from dropping a single shot but gaining as many as he should have didn't come by. The 25-year-old mustered to make only three birdies to finish his final day at three-under 69 (65-69-65) for a total of 20-under to be the runner-up for the week. </p>.<p>The day got interesting as it progressed when the challengers, each on different holes, decided to draw attention away from the two-way battle at the top. Shane Lowry hung in there well but failed to replicate his day one 'A' game. The Irishman's threat eventually fizzled out for him to end at 18-under (64-69-69-68) to be tied-3rd along with England's Alex Fitzpatrick (69-67-67-67) and South Africa's Thriston Lawrence (69-67-69-65). </p>.<p>Of the chasing pack, it was Hillier who went all out to give himself a real chance at the top prize. The New Zealander, who was tied-4th after three rounds, made a dream start by shooting seven birdies on the first 10 holes. Playing in a group two ahead of Fleetwood and Nakajima's, Hillier's aggressive approach was beginning to take shape. Until DCG decided to strike back in the par-5 14th hole when he went into the jungle on his second shot. A double bogey here followed by a bogey on the 15th put him out of contention.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, as his closest competitors dropped out of the race one after the other, Fleetwood held his ground, executed his game plan to perfection to remain the last one standing at the biggest international golf event in India till date. </p>.<p>And for those who are wondering how Rory McIlroy fared, the five-time Major champion was tied-26th (69-69-68-71). The reigning Masters champion might have not found the right formula to tame DGC but he had the biggest crowds following him.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong>Final scores (after 72 holes): 266:</strong> Tommy Fleetwood (Eng, 68-64-69-65); <strong>268:</strong> Keita Nakajima (Jpn, 65-69-65-69); <strong>270:</strong> Shane Lowry (Ire, 64-69-69-68), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng, 69-67-67-67), Thriston Lawrence (SA, 69-67-69-65).</p>