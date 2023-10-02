TT at Asian Games: Sutirtha and Ayhika sign off with bronze medal after losing to Korea

Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Koreans Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 11-9 5-11 11-2 in 60 minutes.