Homesportsother sports

TT at Asian Games: Sutirtha and Ayhika sign off with bronze medal after losing to Korea

Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Koreans Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 11-9 5-11 11-2 in 60 minutes.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 07:34 IST

Follow Us

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to Korea here on Monday.

The match ended when Sutirtha's forehand crashed on the net.

The match ended when Sutirtha's forehand crashed on the net.

Sutirtha and Ayhika had shocked the reigning world champion Chinese pair of Chen Meng and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinals.

With this defeat in the women's doubles, India's table tennis campaign ended at the Games. This is the only TT medal that India won at this edition of the Games.

(Published 02 October 2023, 07:34 IST)
Sports NewsTable TennisAsian Games

