Two-time athletics world champion Hejnova retires

AFP
AFP, Prague,
  • May 17 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 16:02 ist
Zuzana Hejnova. Credit: AFP Photo

Two-time 400 metres hurdles world champion Zuzana Hejnova said Tuesday she was hanging up her spikes as she is pregnant.

The 35-year-old Czech won gold at the 2013 and 2015 world championships and bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

"I'm going to have a baby with my boyfriend. It would be hard to conceal so I have to spill the beans," Hejnova said in a statement.

"I've had a great career (but) now I'm looking forward to my new role," added Hejnova, who has been sidelined with injuries since September 2020.

Hejnova won the European Athlete of the Year Award in 2013 after clocking her personal best of 52.83 seconds at the world championships in Moscow.

Sports News
Athletics

