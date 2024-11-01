Home
Tyson v Paul tickets pack a $2 million punch for 'premium experience'

Ticket prices to the highly anticipated boxing match are also available for as low as $37, while three ringside seats were listed at $50,000 apiece.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 13:52 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 13:52 IST
