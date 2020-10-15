Valentino Rossi tests positive for coronavirus

Valentino Rossi tests positive for coronavirus, misses Aragon MotoGP

AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 15 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 22:58 ist
Valentino Rossi. Credit: AFP.

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said Thursday he has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of Aragon.

The 41-year-old Italian said he could also miss next week's Teruel Grand Prix being held at the same circuit in Spain.

"Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were sore and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice," said Rossi in a statement.

"The quick PCR test result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday.

But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive. I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon."

