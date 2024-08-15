Verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal was on expected lines

Now that the suspense is over, it's time for India to introspect as a sporting nation or at least a nation that aspires to become one. As unfortunate as Vinesh's disqualification was, it was equally deplorable to see people with little or no knowledge of the rules of the game, but loads of political agenda, chip in with their two bit and further muddy the water. Unlike politics, sport is governed by rules and everyone will/should adhere to them. Though there have been opinions dime a dozen on social media, suggesting that lack of India's pull was the reason the verdict went against Vinesh, they would do well to know that a couple of days ago, American gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze for violating the one-minute window for appeal. The Americans were late by a mere four seconds while lodging their appeal.