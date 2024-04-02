We have everything in India, need to start believing we are as good as anyone: Kishore Jena

Jena threw his personal best of 87.44m to win the silver medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, while Chopra took the gold with a throw of 88.88m.

His meteoric rise last year -- from finishing fifth in the Budapest World Championships to winning silver medal in Asian Games -- was achieved while training in India and he said the country has world class infrastructure and support system to shine at the global stage.

"It's cold in Patiala in winter and difficult to manage training because of fog also. So, we requested SAI for training stint in Australia. We went to Australia solely because of the cold winter in Patiala, nothing else.

"It was a productive stint of strength training and improvement on technique (in Australia). We worked on the bending of the blocking leg. It will gradually improve and I am hoping for 85 per cent improvement on that.

"We are yet to do full throwing sessions (in Patiala), will do gradually as the Diamond League (Doha leg on May 10) approaches. I am hoping to improve my personal best and achieve peak form during Paris Olympics."

Chopra had said after last year's Asian Games that Jena has a smooth run-up but his blocking leg bends a bit and he will do even better if he corrects that.