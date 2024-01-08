Williams F1 team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030

London: The Williams Formula One team will continue to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030, both parties announced on Monday.

The extension means Mercedes now has long-term contracts with three of the 10 teams, including their own factory outfit that seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton drives for. McLaren announced a similar deal last November.

The power unit rules are changing in 2026 in the sport's next big shakeup.

Williams have been powered by Mercedes engines since 2014 and their principal James Vowles was previously strategy director at Mercedes, joining from the Brackley-based team a year ago.