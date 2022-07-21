World 100m champion Kerley injured, out of world relays

World 100m champion Kerley out of world relays with injury

'Fred suffered a slight injury to his quadriceps during the 200m semi-final. He'll no longer be able to run the 4x100 relay in the week,' the official told AFP

AFP
AFP, Eugene, United States,
  • Jul 21 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 11:46 ist
Kerley saw his hopes of a world sprint double go up in smoke Tuesday as he failed to advance from the semi-finals of the 200m, complaining at the time of what he said was a cramp in his thigh. Credit: AFP photo

World 100m champion Fred Kerley has been ruled out of the US team for the 4x100m relay with a "slight injury to his quadriceps", a team official said Wednesday.

Kerley saw his hopes of a world sprint double go up in smoke Tuesday as he failed to advance from the semi-finals of the 200m, complaining at the time of what he said was a cramp in his thigh.

Read | Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for second straight World Championships finals

"Fred suffered a slight injury to his quadriceps during the 200m semi-final. He'll no longer be able to run the 4x100 relay in the week," the official told AFP.

Heats for the men's relay are scheduled for Friday, with the final on Saturday.

The US relay team can still call upon on the likes of Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommell, who completed the 100m podium in a US cleansweep, as well as Elijah Hall, Kyree King and Josephus Lyles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sport News
United States

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 