World Championships: Hussamudin, Deepak sign off with bronze

Indian boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg) signed off with bronze medals at the World Championships on Friday.

Deepak went down fighting to two-time World Championships bronze medallist France's Bilal Bennama 3-4 split verdict in a close contest which went into bout review.

On the other hand, Hussamudin was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury about an hour before his semifinal bout.

The 29-year-old Hussamudin sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria and decided against risking aggravation.

"Hussamuddin gives a walkover due to injury and settles for bronze. He had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.

"After careful and detailed assessment by medical team, Team Management have decided that he won't take part in the semi final bout which is to take place today as he doesn't want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions."

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last-four clash.