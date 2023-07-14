World cycling body UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

Trans women now can't enter female cycling competition

Athletes who do not qualify for the female category will be able to enter Men/Open events without restriction.

The governing body of cycling (UCI) banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, while renaming the men's category Men/Open.

The new rules come into effect on July 17.

"At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar," the UCI said.

"From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines."

