World's fastest man Bolt ruptures Achilles in charity soccer match

Jamaican sprinting hero Usain Bolt ruptured his Achilles tendon at a charity football match in London on Sunday, confirming the news in a social media post.

The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the Soccer Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Bolt posted an Instagram photo from a dressing room, his right foot encased in a walking boot.

"Ruptured Achilles but done know we are a warrior," wrote Bolt, who flashed a peace sign in the photo.