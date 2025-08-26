Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Young Zidaan setting karting tracks afire with his age-defying driving skils

With the karting culture thriving in the city over several years, Zidaan is one of youngest Bengaluru kids on the block making a mark in the national championship.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Zidaan Arshaan Anees
Zidaan Arshaan Anees
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 16:24 IST
BengaluruSports NewsBengaluru newsKarting

Follow us on :

Follow Us