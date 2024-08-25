Paralympics 2024: 95 officials to accompany 84 participants to Paris to look after their 'special needs'

"In any para sports event, the participants need more support staff like personal coaches and escorts than able-bodied competitors. So, it is nothing new to have more support staff in para sports," a team official said.

The para-athletics team, which is the largest with 38 competitors, also has most number of personal coaches and escorts.

All the members of the contingent except for the CDM and team manager for the para badminton team will get USD 50 per day out of pocket allowance "as per required and actual period of stay during the Games which will be inclusive of acclimatisation and training period plus 2 days to and fro journey time".

Some of the officials will be staying outside the Games Village.