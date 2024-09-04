Paralympics 2024 | India achieves best ever medal haul, surpasses 19 in Tokyo three years ago

Paris: India achieved its best ever medal haul in the Paralympics as it went past last edition's number of podium finishes on the back of a superlative performance by the country's track and field athletes here on Tuesday.

A late evening rush of medals swelled India's tally to 20 (3 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze) to surpass its earlier best haul of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games three years ago.

On a red-letter day for Indian para sports, the track and field athletes showcased their might for the second consecutive day at the iconic Stade de France, bagging five medals -- two silver and three bronze -- as the country ended day six of the quadrennial showpiece at 17th place.

India had won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India's javelin throwers continued to set the bar high with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar clinching the silver and bronze with throws of 65.62m and 64.96m respectively in the F46 category.

F46 category is for field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.

High jumpers Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu gave it their all before settling for silver and bronze in the T63 finals, with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m respectively.

T63 is for high jumpers with available movement moderately affected in one leg or the absence of limbs above the knee.

Earlier, world champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji ensured another bronze for India in the women's 400m (T20) event with the 20-year-old clocking 55.82sec to secure a podium finish in her debut Games appearance. She finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16sec) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23sec) of Turkey.