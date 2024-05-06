Paris 2024 gearing up to face unprecedented cybersecurity threat

Paris 2024, who have been working hand in hand with the French national agency for information security (ANSSI), and cybersecurity companies Cisco and Eviden are looking to limit the impact of cyberattacks.

"We can't prevent all the attacks, there will not be Games without attacks, but we have to limit their impacts on the Olympics," Vincent Strubel, the Director General of ANSSI, told reporters.

"There are 500 sites, competition venues and local collectives, and we've tested them all."

Strubel is confident that Paris 2024, who will operate from a cybersecurity operation centre in a location that is being kept secret, will be ready.

"The Games are facing an unprecedented level of threat, but we've also done an unprecedented amount of preparation work, so I think we're a step ahead of the attackers," he said.