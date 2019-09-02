Pawan special powers Bulls home

After enduring a woeful night on Saturday, Bengaluru Bulls’ star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was back at his aggressive best as the home side defeated Tamil Thalaivas 33-27 in their Pro Kabaddi League game here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Pawan, defender Amit Sheoran was the other star performer for the defending champions. With the win, the Bulls jumped to the third spot with 38 points. They next face Patna Pirates on Wednesday.

A closely contested in the first-half saw both teams matching each other in all departments. Bengaluru captain Rohit Kumar started the proceedings by taking out Ajay Thakur and Mohit Chhillar. At the other side, Rahul Chaudhari looked ominous with his raids, despite wasting a review on a Bonus Point.

The defenders slowly got into the game as the half progressed though with Sheoran and Mahender Singh stepping up their game with confidence-boosting tackles.

The first half ended with scores 14-13 in favour of the home side.

Bengaluru upped their game in the second half with Pawan becoming more influential.

A Super Tackle by Mohit Sehrawat in the third minute of the second half, followed by a two-point raid by Pawan opened up a four-point lead for the Bulls. But yet again, the team with the higher numbers could not force an All-Out, with Ajith Kumar coming in to pull off an important raid to keep the Tamil Thalaivas alive.

The Chennai-based unit inched closer to the Bulls when Sagar and Mohit produced two Super Tackles. But Pawan had other plans for the Tamil defence and his multi-point raids finally lead to an All-Out with just four minutes remaining in the match.

In the first game of the day, Bengal Warriors were outfoxed 29-32 by a defensive master class from UP Yoddha.