Pincky Balhara knocked out in the quarterfinals; Keshav, Suchika exit

India’s Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta meet in 2018, was knocked out in the women’s 52kg quarterfinals of the kurash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Pincky lost to Sitora Elmurodova of Uzbekistan after the final appraisal by the referee went in favour of the latter.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Pincky overcame South Korea’s Joo Ye Lee 5-3 in her pre-quarterfinals bout at the Linpu Gymnasium to reach the round of eight.