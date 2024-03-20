Raelene Boyle fears Brisbane 2032 will look like 'cheapskate' Games

Sydney: Australian athletics great Raelene Boyle fears Brisbane 2032 will look like a "cheapskate" Olympics after the decision to stage the track and field at a 49-year-old stadium in the southern suburbs of the city.

Organisers originally planned to revamp the city's Gabba cricket stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics but the Queensland government blanched at the cost and ordered a review of plans last December.

The review, however, on Monday proposed a new purpose-built 55,000-seat Olympic stadium be constructed in an inner city park at a cost of A$3.4 billion ($2.22 billion).

Queensland Premier Steven Miles rejected that recommendation on the grounds of cost and decided rugby stadium Lang Park would host the ceremonies with the track and field shunted to the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC).

"I think it is a shame for the sport and the city," Boyle, who won three silver medals in sprints at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics, told News Corp.