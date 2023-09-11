Saudi Arabia is pouring money in sports. Is tennis next?

Some players say that Saudi money could help with pay equity, a long-standing problem in the sport. Outside the four grand slam events last year, men earned about 70% more on average than women did during tournaments. Although the women’s tour struck a deal for pay equity this year, the new structure won’t be in place for another decade. If Saudi Arabia “could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there’s a lot of positives that can come out of it,” Jessica Pegula, the third-ranked WTA player, told Reuters in July.