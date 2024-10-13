Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic's wait for 100th title

The Serb had been hoping to become only the third man to win 100 singles titles on the tour in the professional era after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103).
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 12:03 IST
sportsNovak DjokovicRoger FedererTennis courtJimmy ConnorsJannik Sinner

Follow us on :

Follow Us