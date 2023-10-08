Colourful closing ceremony brings curtains down on memorable Hangzhou Asian Games

"Asia and the world loves Hangzhou! You have been the perfect host – and the OCA will never forget this. I would like to thank the Chinese Government, the Chinese Olympic Committee, the people of Hangzhou and HAGOC for what you have done and ensured that the Hangzhou Asian Games were an unprecedented success."

The biggest Asian Games ever was brought to an end with China dominating the medals table once again, the 201 gold (along with 111 silver and 71 bronze) beating the 199 they collected at 2010 Guangzhou Games.