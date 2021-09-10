Sudden resignation of Misbah, Waqar not ideal situation but team trying to remain positive: Shadab

Pakistan's white-ball vice captain Shadab Khan admits the situation arising out of sudden resignation of head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis was not ideal but the team was trying to shun any negative thoughts as important events are coming up.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that Misbah and Waqar have resigned and that former Pakistan Test players, Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq would be interim coaches for the time being.

The sudden changes coincide with the induction of former Test captain Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chairman on September 13. Ramiz on his YouTube channel and as a commentator and analyst has maintained that he does not believe Misbah and Waqar are the best coaches for the Pakistan team.

“I can’t comment on their decision but yes we as a team are trying to ensure that no negativity creeps into our camp because of recent happenings because it is not an ideal situation for us,” he said.

“Our focus is on doing the things that are in our control in the right manner. We don’t want to think about what-ifs of the situation. With the T20 World Cup approaching, our focus is to prepare ourselves for it," said the 22-year-old.

Pakistan host New Zealand in a limited overs series of three ODIs and five T20Is beginning on September 17 and then head to the T20 World Cup beginning in the UAE from October 17.

Shadab said there's guarantee of success in international cricket.

“Look, we can do our best to prepare for a situation but there is no guarantee about success or failure. It is the same with every team," said the seasoned all-rounder, who is deputy to Babar Azam.

"We are trying to play modern day cricket and be aggressive and selfless in our approach to the game but we will also face failures in this and I think we need to accept that.”

Shadab, a member of Pakistan squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2017, said it would have been good if New Zealand had sent their full strength squad to Pakistan for the upcoming three ODI and five T20I series as it would have meant more competitive cricket going into the T20 World Cup.

“But what we have to realise is that this is their national team and it has eight to nine players who have played for them in ODI cricket and even T20 matches and we are not going to underestimate them at all. That would be a mistake.”

