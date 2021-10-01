Sujata Chaturvedi takes charge as new sports secretary

Sujata Chaturvedi takes charge as new sports secretary

Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 17:16 ist
Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Seasoned bureaucrat Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday took charge as the new sports secretary from the outgoing Ravi Mittal.

Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Mittal got his superannuation on September 30.

Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT).

Mittal held the post since April last year and during his tenure, India recorded its best-ever performances in both Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," the sports ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also welcomed Chaturvedi.

"SAI extends a warm welcome to Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," SAI tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
India News
SPORTS AUTHORITY OF India

What's Brewing

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 