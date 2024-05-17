Sunil Chhetri is at peace with retirement decision, says 'good friend' Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli, who is a good friend of national football captain Sunil Chhetri, says the stalwart is at peace with his decision to retire after a World Cup qualifying match next month and had informed him before announcing it to the world.

Chettri, India's most capped (150 matches) player and also the country's top goal-scorer (94), on Thursday announced that he will retire after the game against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

"He (Chhetri) is a really great player. He actually messaged me as well informing that he's going to do that. But I would actually say I felt like he is at peace with the decision," Kohli said in a short video interview on his IPL side Royal Challengers Benagluru's 'X' page.