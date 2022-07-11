Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

Since the beginning of this year, the Indian think-tank has been on a rigorous experimentation drive as it tries to identify the personnel for the marquee T20 World Cup in Australia this October-November.

Following the group stage exit in the previous edition last year, the Indian team has dynamically changed its approach and tested several youngsters and recalled some veterans who can play the brand of aggressive cricket it believes will land it an elusive second T20 World Cup.

While the make-up of the squad is still a work in progress with only players like skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a resurgent Hardik Pandya looking like near certainties for the trip Down Under, another man who too seems to have buttoned down his spot is the gifted stroke-maker Suryakumar Yadav.

No, it’s not because of his maiden T20I century against England on Sunday that has enhanced his stature in a team overflowing with dashing shot-makers but his remarkable consistency since making his India debut in March last year and the daring assault he can produce against high-quality attacks from the word go have possibly rubber-stamped his place in the XI, especially at the very crucial No. 4 spot.

“Surya was magnificent to watch,” said skipper Rohit Sharma of the stunning 55-ball 117 by his Mumbai Indians’ colleague in the third T20I against England in Birmingham on Sunday. “I have been watching him for a while now. (He) loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad.”

Rohit, now handed complete charge of the Indian team, couldn’t have been any more correct in his assessment of the 31-year-old Suryakumar, nicknamed SKY. Among the bunch of cricketers sampled by the new management, Suryakumar has looked a class apart, something many are used to seeing him with Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The extraordinary quality about Suryakumar is his ability to play shots all around the ground — against express fast, medium pace and spin. Last time someone exhibited such brilliance was AB de Villiers and although Suryakumar still doesn’t boast the numbers that match the South African maverick, the Mumbaikar’s sheer shot-making ability has seen some pundits and fans call him Mr 360, the same moniker that was given to de Villiers.

Shots straight down the ground, over the keeper’s head, slice over third man, loft over cover, flick over fine-leg, blasting it over deep midwicket, slog sweep behind and front of square…Suryakumar can play them all. And more importantly, he can do them without having to get his eye in or a measure of the pitch, conditions and bowling attack.

Unlike some Indian batters, Suryakumar is highly confident against short-pitched bowling. He stays deep in his crease and uses the pace of the ball to hoick or flick it behind square. If the ball is targeted at his rib cage, Suryakumar quickly gives himself room and helps it over the keeper or cuts it. He hardly seems to be in any discomfort against sweet chin music. In fact, he cherishes it.

There’s also an assuredness and a fine footwork in Suryakumar’s batting. Like fellow Mumbaikar Rohit, he seems to have that extra second to decide the shot he wants to play. While he does tend to move a bit before the ball is delivered, he somehow is able to premeditate what the bowler may execute and more often then not wins the battle with a still head. His incredible ability and confidence also puts the bowlers under immense pressure and forces them to constantly alter their plans.

India have had issues in the past in identifying a solid No. 4 batter in T20Is and ODIs. It's a tricky position to bat, especially in T20Is. Either the batter needs to tee off from the word go and maintain the tempo if the team gets off to a good start or weather the storm if there's an early collapse but do it at a healthy rate. Suryakumar has so far shown he has the skills and temperament for that.