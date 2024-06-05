T20 World Cup 2024 | IND vs IRE: 5 Batters to watch out for

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and is expected to put up a good show with his bat.
Lorcan John Tucker is the star player for Ireland and is expected to live up to the expectations.
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli had a great IPL tournament and emerged as the highest run scorer in the tournament. Kohli is expected to continue his dream run with his bat against Ireland in tonight's fixture.
Mark Adair is one of the greatest all-rounder for Ireland. His fans expect him to shine against the top contender, Team India.
Credit: Instagram/@markadair32
Hardik Pandya showed great potential in the warm up with his brutal hitting. Pandya will be a key player in Team India's line up who is expected to contribute with bat and ball.
Published 05 June 2024, 09:52 IST