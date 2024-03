Alcaraz to meet Medvedev in Indian Wells final again

Alcaraz would finally break serve with a powerful forehand that set up a put-away volley for a 3-1 second set lead and hit a drop shot even the speedy Sinner did not try to race down to force a decider between the young rivals.

With Sinner serving in the third set, the Italian dove to keep a ball in play on break point near the net, his hands scraping along the gritty Indian Wells hard court.

Alcaraz's athletic volley secured the break and Sinner appeared to be bothered by his left hand after the exchange.

Alcaraz went up a double break and 4-1 on a forehand wide by a suddenly error-prone Sinner and sealed the win with a crosscourt forehand winner to keep Sinner from taking his world number two ranking and denying him a 20th consecutive win going back to last year.

"I stayed strong mentally and that's very important," Alcaraz said after ending his opponent's winning streak this season at 16 matches.

"I had to run more, defend better than I did in the first set. Put more balls in. Stay strong on the court."