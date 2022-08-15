Andy Murray returns to Britain's Davis Cup squad

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been included in Britain's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in mid-September, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Monday.

The British team will be made up of Murray, world number 11 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury, with a fifth player to be added to the squad later.

Britain will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Group D of the tournament, with matches scheduled to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from Sept. 13-18.

Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015, last played in the competition in 2019 when he beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

The 35-year-old has lost his opening matches at the Canadian Masters and Citi Open in recent weeks and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon last month, but finished runner-up at the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

"Some of the best moments of my career have come representing my country in the Davis Cup, so to be a part of the team again means a lot," said Murray, who will take on Stan Wawrinka at the Cincinnati Open later on Monday.

"Obviously it's exciting that the competition is returning to Glasgow, we've had some brilliant results there in the past, and this is another chance for us to create even more history.

"We've got a strong team and we'll be giving everything we can to get the win for the fans and book our place in the finals."

The top eight teams from the Davis Cup group stage will advance to the knockouts, which will serve as the season-ending event on the men's tennis calendar and will be held between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in Malaga.