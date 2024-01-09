Australian Open: Sabalenka still a work in progress ahead of Melbourne title defence

Sydney: Aryna Sabalenka is not one to rest on her laurels and has been hard at work in the off-season as she looks to improve even on her stellar 2023, starting with her first defence of a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Belarussian took a knock at the weekend when Elena Rybakina, her opponent in last year's Melbourne Park final, snapped her 15-match winning streak in Australia with a crushing 6-0 6-3 victory in the Brisbane International final.

Although there was much scowling and head-shaking during the all-too-brief contest, Sabalenka was soon laughing off her bad day at the office and focusing on her next assignment at the year's first Grand Slam.

That reaction was a significant improvement on the Sabalenka of only a couple of years ago, a player with all the weapons to compete for the game's major prizes but who crumbled into a tearful mess at the first sign of a setback.

"After the (2022) season, I decided to change my approach to tennis, just let it go, don't get crazy on court, try to control myself better, don't lose myself after tough points or whatever," she explained in Brisbane.

"Since that, I realised that it's bringing me so much control on myself and control in the game, that it's not necessary to throw rackets. You miss the point, that's okay, just move on and try to think what can you do better in the next one.