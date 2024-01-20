Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round

"I knew it's going to be a tough battle," Azarenka said after her victory over the Latvian, who had opened the season by winning the title in Adelaide and returning to top 10.

"I felt like I played a really, really good first set, really kept the pressure.

"She's a Grand Slam champion, she's been in amazing form coming off the title so I knew she was going come back and play strong.

"I was just trying to find an opportunity in that second set to get one break point at a time and try to get my chances."

Azarenka got off to a flyer at Margaret Court Arena, breaking Ostapenko in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead. She broke again in the sixth game and was serving for the set before her opponent offered any real resistance.

Ostapenko earned her first break point in that game but squandered it with an unforced error and Azarenka fired an ace to claim the set.

The 11th seed showed much more urgency in the second set, converting a break point in the fourth game before establishing a 5-2 lead, but Azarenka broke back in the ninth and held serve in a see-saw 10th to level it.

The Belarusian then capitalised on a series of errors and a double fault from Ostapenko to break her again, and saved four break points in the final game before sealing victory in an hour and 23 minutes.

"Happy to close it out. There was a close one in the last game," Azarenka said.

"I was going to make her work really hard to earn the point and put a little bit pressure. I was able to convert my opportunities."