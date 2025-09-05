<p>New York: India's Yuki Bhambri ended a semifinalist at the US Open men's doubles event with partner Michael Venus, marking his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament.</p>.<p>Bhambri went down 7-6 (2) 6-7(5) 4-6 in a thrilling contest against the experienced sixth seed British pair of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, but not before scripting history of his own.</p>.Aryna Sabalenka battles back to beat Jessica Pegula and reach US Open final.<p>The 33-year-old Delhi player became only the fourth Indian man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinals, after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.</p>.<p>The Indian-New Zealand duo had stitched together an impressive campaign at Flushing Meadows, toppling higher seeded combinations en route to the last four.</p>.<p>Their run included victories over fourth seeds Germans Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz apart from knocking out 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic, underlining Bhambri's growing stature on the doubles circuit after injuries curtailed his singles ambitions.</p>.<p>"This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinals of a Slam is a big moment," Bhambri said after the loss.</p>.<p>Bhambri's showing continues a strong season for Indian tennis, coming close on the heels of Bopanna's consistent success on the doubles tour.</p>.<p>For the Delhiite, who has endured multiple injury layoffs in the past decade, the semifinal finish represents a breakthrough and a potential turning point in the latter half of his career.</p>.<p>With the result, Bhambri assured himself a significant boost in rankings and valuable momentum heading into the rest of the season. </p>