Bopanna-Ebden enter quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The sixth-seeded pairing of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden beat the duo of Reese Stalder and David Pel to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships here on Tuesday.
The Indo-Australian duo defeated the combine of American Stalder and Dutchman Pel 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.
Bopanna and Ebden next meet the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: July 12, 2023
Building climate resilience urgent need
SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence
When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS
With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd
What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?
I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'
Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship