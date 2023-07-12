Bopanna-Ebden enter quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Bopanna and Ebden next meet the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2023, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 06:01 ist
India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 The sixth-seeded pairing of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden beat the duo of Reese Stalder and David Pel to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Australian duo defeated the combine of American Stalder and Dutchman Pel 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna
Matthew Ebden
Wimbledon
Sports News
Tennis

