Bopanna-Ebden enter quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The sixth-seeded pairing of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden beat the duo of Reese Stalder and David Pel to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Australian duo defeated the combine of American Stalder and Dutchman Pel 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden next meet the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.