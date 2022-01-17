DH Toon | No (D)joke(R). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(R). Get vaccinated.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2022, 04:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 04:04 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for Covid-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa.

