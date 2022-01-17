Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for Covid-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | No (D)joke(R). Get vaccinated.
Bone deformity gets a hi-tech twist in Bengaluru
Lantana removal not one-time work
NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet
This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar
'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli
How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own